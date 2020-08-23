UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Lease Mine Blast In Orakzai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:40 PM

CM takes notice of lease mine blast in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Sunday took notice of a lease mine blast in Dola area of Orakzai district.

The Chief Minister ordered the concerned authorities to take action against the illegal mine lease owner. He also directed to provide best medical aid to the injured.

The CM said it is the responsibility of the concerned mine lease owner to provide all kinds of protection to the miners.

He further directed that the concerned departments should also fulfill their responsibilities to preventsuch incidents.

Strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident as per law, Chief Minister said.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday All Best

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

15 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

1 hour ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

6 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.