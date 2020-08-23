CM takes notice of lease mine blast in Orakzai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Sunday took notice of a lease mine blast in Dola area of Orakzai district.

The Chief Minister ordered the concerned authorities to take action against the illegal mine lease owner. He also directed to provide best medical aid to the injured.

The CM said it is the responsibility of the concerned mine lease owner to provide all kinds of protection to the miners.

He further directed that the concerned departments should also fulfill their responsibilities to preventsuch incidents.

Strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident as per law, Chief Minister said.