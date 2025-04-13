CM Takes Notice Of Maid’s Death In Hanjarwal
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 01:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the tragic death of a minor domestic worker allegedly due to violence in Hanjarwal.
The chief minister sought a detailed report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and directed that a thorough investigation be conducted to ensure justice is served.
She emphasized that violence against children is a grave crime and will be dealt with strictly under the law.
