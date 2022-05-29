UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Man Killing In Chaghi During LG Election

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 07:50 PM

CM takes notice of Man killing in Chaghi during LG election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday took notice of the death of a person in a clash during Local Government elections in Chaghi.

The Chief Minister expressed his sorrow over the killing and extended his sympathy to the bereaved family.

He also took notice of violent incidents in some areas of the province during the election process.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to take measures to ensure foolproof security in respective areas of Balochistan.

"No one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands," he said.

He urged upon the people to show restraint and tolerance, during the local body electionand cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to maintain peace.

"The candidates should fulfill the responsibility of keeping their supporters and voters peaceful," he noted.

