CM takes notice of medicine shortage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the news item that appeared in a section of media regarding the shortage of fever medicine and sought a report from the secretary health.

The CM directed the health department to take all possible steps to ensure the availability of fever medicine at medical stores.

Usman Buzdar further directed that manufacturers should be contacted for increasingthe production of medicine.