CM Takes Notice Of Midwife's Rape In Mianwali Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an incident
of alleged rape of a midwife by two persons in Mianwali Mother and Child
Hospital.
The CM sought a report in this regard from the IG Police. She said that
a comprehensive investigation of the incident should be conducted and
the perpetrators should be dealt with iron hands.
