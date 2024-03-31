(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an incident

of alleged rape of a midwife by two persons in Mianwali Mother and Child

Hospital.

The CM sought a report in this regard from the IG Police. She said that

a comprehensive investigation of the incident should be conducted and

the perpetrators should be dealt with iron hands.