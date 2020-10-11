CM takes notice of minor girl molestation incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of molestation incident with minor girl in the area of Police Station Sadar Pindi Bhattian and sought a report from Regional Police Office (RPO) Gujranwala.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, Chief Minister directedto immediate arrest of accused and initiate legal action against himbesides ensuring justice to the affected family at every cost.