CM Takes Notice Of Minor Girl's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

CM takes notice of minor girl's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday sought a report from the Secretary Schools and Commissioner Lahore about the death of a girl student due to collapse of wall of a private school here at Green Town.

The CM ordered for an action against the responsible persons and provision of the best medical treatment to the injured girls.

He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

