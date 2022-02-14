UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Minor Girl's Murder

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 08:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the murder incident of 11-year-old girl, has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

The CM ordered to take stern legal action against the arrested accused and directed that the affected family should be provided with justice at any cost.

He remarked that the murderer of the girl deserves strict punishment.

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathy and sorrow to the heirs and assured them to provide justice.



