LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the death of a 3-year-old boy, who fell into an open manhole at Children’s Hospital Lahore.

The CM sought a report from the Secretary Health and said that immediate legal action should be taken against the responsible.

She added that an open manhole in a hospital is a criminal negligence.

The CM offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.