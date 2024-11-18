CM Takes Notice Of Minor's Death In Children's Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the death of a 3-year-old boy, who fell into an open manhole at Children’s Hospital Lahore.
The CM sought a report from the Secretary Health and said that immediate legal action should be taken against the responsible.
She added that an open manhole in a hospital is a criminal negligence.
The CM offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.
