CM Takes Notice Of Misbehaviour With Woman In Haroonabad

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking notice of misbehaviour with a woman in Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar, Saturday sought a report from IG Police.

The chief minister directed legal action against perpetrator.

He remarked that such a misbehaviour can not be tolerated in any civilized society, adding that indecent behaviour with the women is intolerable.

The CM directed the police to bring the persons involved in the incident into the strict grip of law forthwith and added that all requirements of justice be fulfilled.

He warned that no one will be allowed to take the law into his/her hand and ordered to submit report of the incident after in depth inquiry.

