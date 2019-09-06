CM takes notice of misconduct of policemen with aged woman

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Sept 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of misconduct of police officials with aged woman outside CCPO office and sought report from IG police and CCPO Lahore.

He said that police officials responsible for the misconduct did not deserve any concession.

He said that there was no place of such police officials in the force.

He said that beside departmental inquiry legal action should be also be initiated against the responsible officer.

He directed to submit report to the CM office after the inquiry within 24 hours.