CM Takes Notice Of Mishandling Of Elderly Man
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of torturing a senior citizen in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur.
The Chief Minister directed to take strict legal action against the accused involved in torturing a senior citizen. He said that justice would be ensured to the senior citizen at any cost. He termed this incident unbearable and assured that the accused deserve stern punishment.