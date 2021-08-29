CM takes notice of mishandling of elderly man

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of torturing a senior citizen in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur.

The Chief Minister directed to take strict legal action against the accused involved in torturing a senior citizen. He said that justice would be ensured to the senior citizen at any cost. He termed this incident unbearable and assured that the accused deserve stern punishment.