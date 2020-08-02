CM takes notice of missing child in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Sunday took notice of disappearance of a child in DI Khan and directed Inspector General of Police and District Administration to take immediate steps for recovery of the child.

The chief minister assured all possible cooperation to the parents of the child and directed concern authorities to submit report within 24 hours.

The chief minister said protection of children was one of the responsibilities of the government and assured for safe recovery of the child.

He said police and other concerned agencies were the guarantors of safety of life and property of masses.

It may be mentioned here that a video of the father of a missing child went viral on social media on first day of Eid-ul-Azha.