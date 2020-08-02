UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Missing Child In DI Khan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 09:20 PM

CM takes notice of missing child in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Sunday took notice of disappearance of a child in DI Khan and directed Inspector General of Police and District Administration to take immediate steps for recovery of the child.

The chief minister assured all possible cooperation to the parents of the child and directed concern authorities to submit report within 24 hours.

The chief minister said protection of children was one of the responsibilities of the government and assured for safe recovery of the child.

He said police and other concerned agencies were the guarantors of safety of life and property of masses.

It may be mentioned here that a video of the father of a missing child went viral on social media on first day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Social Media May Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Indian media highlights Barakah start-up

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 3 ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 67,911

3 hours ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

3 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.