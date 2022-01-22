UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Missing Fishermen, Seeks Report

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

CM takes notice of missing fishermen, seeks report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while taking notice of missing boats at Kati-bander, has ordered the Commissioner Hyderabad to submit a report pertaining to the incident.

The chief minister asked the commissioner who did permit the fishermen to go into sea in spite of prediction of gusty winds and rains.

He ordered the commissioner and Sindh Fisheries department to help recover the missing fishermen, boarded on the boats.

According to a spokesman, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the administrator and police for the assistance to search the missing 36 fishermen.

He said they could ask from Pakistan Navy for the help immediately if they need it.

Shah said the Sindh government would leave no stone unturned in search of the missing fishermen.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Pakistan Navy Police Hyderabad Murad Ali Shah From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

6 minutes ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

6 minutes ago
 Two booked for pilfering electricity

Two booked for pilfering electricity

6 minutes ago
 210,000 children to be administered anti-polio dro ..

210,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Khyber district

19 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Received False Accusations From US Ins ..

Moscow Says Received False Accusations From US Instead of Response to Security G ..

23 minutes ago
 About 100 employees of Islamabad airport test posi ..

About 100 employees of Islamabad airport test positive for Coronavirus

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.