CM takes notice of missing fishermen, seeks report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while taking notice of missing boats at Kati-bander, has ordered the Commissioner Hyderabad to submit a report pertaining to the incident.

The chief minister asked the commissioner who did permit the fishermen to go into sea in spite of prediction of gusty winds and rains.

He ordered the commissioner and Sindh Fisheries department to help recover the missing fishermen, boarded on the boats.

According to a spokesman, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the administrator and police for the assistance to search the missing 36 fishermen.

He said they could ask from Pakistan Navy for the help immediately if they need it.

Shah said the Sindh government would leave no stone unturned in search of the missing fishermen.