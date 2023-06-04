UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Molestation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

CM takes notice of molestation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday took stern notice of a molestation incident and making video of a female student in Lodhran and sought a report from Additional IG South Punjab.

He stated the accused involved in the molestation incident with the female student would not be able to go scot-free and would face strict punishment.

He directed to take further legal action against the arrested accused and remarked that molestation incident with the female student was highly sorrowful and heart-rending.

The CM emphasized that provision of justice to the female student would be ensured and all requirements of justice would be fulfilled at any cost.

Meanwhile, Lodhran police arrested the accused wagon conductor Imran and further legal action was being proceeded against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Student Lodhran Sunday All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.