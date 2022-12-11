CM takes notice of molestation incident in Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took notice of a molestation incident with a 10-year-old girl in Okara and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal in this regard.

The chief minister assured the affected family provision of justice and directed to arrest the accused involved as soon as possible.

The CM asserted to bring the accused in the stern grip of law and directed to ensure provision of justice to the affected family at the earliest.