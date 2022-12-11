UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Molestation Incident In Okara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 09:10 PM

CM takes notice of molestation incident in Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took notice of a molestation incident with a 10-year-old girl in Okara and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal in this regard.

The chief minister assured the affected family provision of justice and directed to arrest the accused involved as soon as possible.

The CM asserted to bring the accused in the stern grip of law and directed to ensure provision of justice to the affected family at the earliest.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Sahiwal Okara Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

12 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

22 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

22 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

22 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.