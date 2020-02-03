UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Molestation With Girl At Dina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:20 PM

CM takes notice of molestation with girl at Dina

LAHORE, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of molestation incident with the girl student in Dina area of Jhelum and sought report form DPO Jhelum.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he directed to take strict legal action against the accused. He said that justice should be provided to the affected student at every cost.

