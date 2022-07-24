CM takes notice of murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday took notice of the murder incident of Secretary Punjab Bar Council Ashraf Rahi in the area of Badami Bagh and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The CM ordered to ensure early arrest of the accused and further action should be taken after bringing the accused in the stern grip of law. He directed to provide justice to the heirs at all costs.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the family membersof the slain Ashraf Rahi and assured them provision of justice at the earliest.