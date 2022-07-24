UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2022 | 09:50 PM

CM takes notice of murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday took notice of the murder incident of Secretary Punjab Bar Council Ashraf Rahi in the area of Badami Bagh and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The CM ordered to ensure early arrest of the accused and further action should be taken after bringing the accused in the stern grip of law. He directed to provide justice to the heirs at all costs.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the family membersof the slain Ashraf Rahi and assured them provision of justice at the earliest.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Bagh Sunday Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

13 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

21 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

21 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

21 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.