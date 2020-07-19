CM takes notice of murder in Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of the murder of 8-year-old child, in the area of Sohawa of Mandi Bahauddin.

The CM sought a report from RPO Gujranwala and ordered the arrest of accused at the earliest.

He said that accused involved in the murder of an innocent child would not escape from the grip of law.

Usman Buzdar directed that the accused must be brought before the court of law by fulfilling all requirements of justice.

He assured that the affected family would be provided with justice at all costs.

The Chief Minister also expressed his heartfelt sympathy andcondolence with the bereaved family of the victim child.