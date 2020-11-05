CM takes notice of murder incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of three brothers in the area of Sialkot and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The CM directed to arrest the accused involved in this heinous act and directed to ensure justice to the affected family at any cost.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister sought a report from police administration about school van accident at Raiwind and directed legal action against the driver.

He also directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.