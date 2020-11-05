UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Murder Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM takes notice of murder incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of three brothers in the area of Sialkot and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The CM directed to arrest the accused involved in this heinous act and directed to ensure justice to the affected family at any cost.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister sought a report from police administration about school van accident at Raiwind and directed legal action against the driver.

He also directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Murder Raiwind Chief Minister Police Punjab Driver Gujranwala Van Sialkot Family From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE participates in AFC Referees Committee virtual ..

32 seconds ago

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

31 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

46 minutes ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

58 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

1 hour ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.