CM takes notice of murder incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of the murder incident of a 22 year-old-youth Osama and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed to bring the accused involved in the murder in the stern grip of law at the earliest and an indiscriminate legal action should be taken against the accused.

He directed to ensure provision of justice to the heirs of the murdered.

The police arrested one accused after registering a case of the incident.