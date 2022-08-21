CM takes notice of murder incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Sunday took notice of the murder of a rickshaw driver by setting him ablaze in the area of Faisalabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed to submit a report after investigating the sorrowful incident from every aspect and asserted to take stern legal action against the arrested accused.

He assured that the accused involved in the heartrending incident would not be able to get off scot-free and they do not deserve to be called humans. "Punjab government will ensure provision of justice to the family of the victim", he added.