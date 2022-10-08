CM takes notice of murder incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the murder of eight persons in the suburban village of Sheikhupura and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM sought report from the police concerned after an investigation into the incident, adding that motives and facts of the incident should be brought to light.

The CM asserted to take further action after bringing the accused to book, and ordered for provision of justice to the heirs.