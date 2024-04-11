Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Murder Of 7 Kids, Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM

CM takes notice of murder of 7 kids, woman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of murder of seven children and a woman in Alipur Muzaffargarh, here Thursday.

She expressed deep sorrow over the incident, and sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) in this regard.

The chief minister also directed the law-enforcement agencies to bring the accused to book after thorough investigation.

