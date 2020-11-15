UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Murder Of 7-year-old Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM takes notice of murder of 7-year-old girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of seven-year-old girl after kidnapping in Baghbanpura area of Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

According to official sources, the chief minister ordered for the arrest of the the accused at the earliest besides ensuring justice to the affected family.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members and assured them of justice.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Chief Minister Kidnapping Punjab Family From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs prepared to receive GCC arrivals at ..

1 hour ago

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

2 hours ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

2 hours ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.