CM takes notice of murder of 7-year-old girl

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of seven-year-old girl after kidnapping in Baghbanpura area of Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

According to official sources, the chief minister ordered for the arrest of the the accused at the earliest besides ensuring justice to the affected family.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members and assured them of justice.