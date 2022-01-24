CM takes notice of murder of a journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the murder of a private tv journalist Hasnain Shah outside Lahore Press Club and ordered the arrest of the accused without delay.

The accused be brought to book and justice be provided to the family of the slain,he said and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.