CM takes notice of murder of channel reporter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of murder of Zafar Abbas, tv channel reporter in Melsi Town Vehari, has sought a report from DPO.

The Chief Minister directed to immediate arrest of the accused involved in murder and said that prompt legal action should be taken against the responsible.

He said that justice would be provided to the affected family.