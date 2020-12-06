CM takes notice of murder of child

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of murder of a child after alleged molestation at Green Town and sought a report from Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

Chief Minister directed for immediate arrest of the accused and ensures justice to the affected family.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with thebereaved family of deceased child and assured them justice at any cost.