UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Murder Of Child

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

CM takes notice of murder of child

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of murder of a child after alleged molestation at Green Town and sought a report from Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

Chief Minister directed for immediate arrest of the accused and ensures justice to the affected family.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with thebereaved family of deceased child and assured them justice at any cost.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Chief Minister Police Punjab Sunday Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

6 minutes ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

21 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

2 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

2 hours ago

FNC receives government approval on several recomm ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 40th edition of GITEX

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.