LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a girl in the area of police station city Jhang and sought report from RPO Faisalabad.

The Chief Minister directed to arrest the accused involved in the incident at the earliest.

He said that justice should be provided to the affected family at any cost.