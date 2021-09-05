CM takes notice of murder of girl in Gujrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of an incident of the death of a girl after gang-rape in Gujrat and sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala.

The chief minister ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest and provide the justice to the affected family.

Special teams have been constituted on the directions of the chief minister to apprehend the accused.