CM takes notice of murder of Haifz e Quran student

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday took notice of murder of Haifz- e- Quran student in district Kasur and sought a report from Inspector General Punjab Police.

According to official sources, Usman Buzdar expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister said that those involved in the heinous crime deserved strong punishment under the law.

He directed that challan, against the accused, should be submitted in the court after completing legal formalities at the earliest.

He stated his firm resolve to ensure justice for the aggrieved family at all cost.