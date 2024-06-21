Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Murder Of Mother, Three Sisters

Published June 21, 2024

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday took notice of the murder of a mother and three sisters with the firing of a son in Kabirwala and sought a report from IGP Punjab

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "I have been profoundly grieved over the heart rending murder incident of a mother and three sisters at the hands of her son.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "I have been profoundly grieved over the heart rending murder incident of a mother and three sisters at the hands of her son.

No one will be allowed to take the law into one's hand. The Punjab government will play its proactive role in order to get the accused punished according to law."

