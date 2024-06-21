CM Takes Notice Of Murder Of Mother, Three Sisters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday took notice of the murder of a mother and three sisters with the firing of a son in Kabirwala and sought a report from IGP Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday took notice of the murder of a mother and three sisters with the firing of a son in Kabirwala and sought a report from IGP Punjab.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "I have been profoundly grieved over the heart rending murder incident of a mother and three sisters at the hands of her son.
No one will be allowed to take the law into one's hand. The Punjab government will play its proactive role in order to get the accused punished according to law."
Recent Stories
LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails
IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme
WB approves $535 mln for Crisis-Resilient Social Protection, LIVAQUA
Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief
QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala
Shaheed BB always played important role for promotion of democratic values: Balo ..
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points
Profiteers fined in Sialkot
627 tablets distributed among primary school in-charges
Two held with drugs, illicit weapon
Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-25
KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails7 seconds ago
-
Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief2 hours ago
-
QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala2 hours ago
-
Shaheed BB always played important role for promotion of democratic values: Balochistan Chief Minist ..2 hours ago
-
Profiteers fined in Sialkot2 hours ago
-
Two held with drugs, illicit weapon2 hours ago
-
Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-252 hours ago
-
KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station2 hours ago
-
Two held with kites, string rolls2 hours ago
-
PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat2 hours ago
-
72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated2 hours ago
-
LHC orders crackdown on smoky vehicles, crop residue burning3 hours ago