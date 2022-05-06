UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Murder Of PML-N MPA's Father

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

CM takes notice of murder of PML-N MPA's father

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the murder of father of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Naveed Ali Arain, and sought a report from the IGP police.

The CM has ordered for bringing the accused to task immediately and termed it a test case for the police.

The requirements of justice would be fulfilled and those involved in the crime would be brought to book at any cost, he added and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the murder.

