LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the murder of father of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Naveed Ali Arain, and sought a report from the IGP police.

The CM has ordered for bringing the accused to task immediately and termed it a test case for the police.

The requirements of justice would be fulfilled and those involved in the crime would be brought to book at any cost, he added and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the murder.