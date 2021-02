(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the IG Police about the murder of three people in Kharian and directed to take further action after the arrest of the accused.

The heirs be provided justice and best treatment facilities should be provided to theinjured, the CM added.