CM Takes Notice Of Murder Of Three In Sadiqabad

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

CM takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Saturday took notice of murder of three people due to firing in the area of Sadiqabad.

The chief minister sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab. He directed to ensure early arrest of the accused, besides taking further action against them. He directed to ensure provision of justice to the heirs of the victims.

Meanwhile, the IGP has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur about the incident. He directed senior police officers to reach on-the-spot and take immediate measures for the arrest of accused.

Later, District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan, along with other police officers visited the scene. He said that investigations were under way and a search operation had been launched for the arrest of accused, says a DGPR press release issued here.

