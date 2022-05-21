UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Murder Of Two Sisters

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has taken a notice of the murder of two sisters in the jurisdiction of police station Guliana of district Gujrat and sought a report from Inspector General Police

The chief minister directed to ensure expeditious arrest of the accused involved in the incident and further action be taken against them after bringing them into the stern grip of law.

The CM directed to ensure early provision of justice to the heirs of the murdered at any cost.

More Stories From Pakistan

