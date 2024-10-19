Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Murders In Lee Market

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

CM takes notice of murders in Lee Market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of murder of three women and a girl child in a house in Lee Market here on Saturday.

He said that the incident was very sad, 'I want the murderer behind bars.

'

Murad directed IGP Sindh to arrest Immediately the murderers, a CM's Spokesperson said.

He said that such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and psychological problems in the society.

Merciless killers deserve no concessions, he said adding that the killers should be immediately arrested and reported to me.

