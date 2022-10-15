UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Newly Born's Death At Mayo Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday took notice of the death of a newly born infant owing to the negligence of the staff members in the ICU ward of Mayo Hospital and sought a report from the secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education

The CM ordered to investigate the sorrowful incident from every aspects and stated that the death incident of an innocent infant tantamount to serious negligence and a lapse from performing duty.

He directed to take an indiscriminate action against the staff members responsible for negligence and strict action should be taken against them.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs and assured them provision of justice at the earliest.

