CM Takes Notice Of Non-implementation Of Govt Instructions

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 09:27 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday took notice that some of the government departments and offices were flouting the instructions of the district administration.

He feared that weak governance would hinder the delivery of excellent services in the area as a result of not following the government instructions seriously.

The chief minister also directed that a committee should be formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Balochistan to report on the performance of all line departments including the police force through deputy commissioners at the district level and commissioners at the divisional level, approval of station leave of heads of line departments by commissioners at the level despite regular review of departmental performance of police force and all line departments by deputy commissioners at district level and commissioners at divisional level and corrective measures to ensure good governance at both levels.

He also directed them to submit comprehensive recommendations within 15 days.

