LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken a notice of death of a nurse in Sialkot and sought a report from the RPO Gujranwala.

According to a handout issued on Saturday, the chief minister directed to investigatethe incident and submit a report to the Chief Minister's Office after conducting animpartial investigation.