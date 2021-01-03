UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Paper Leak Scandal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 05:50 PM

CM takes notice of paper leak scandal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the paper leak scandal in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) constituted an inquiry committee under the supervision of Chairman CM's inspection team Ali Murtaza.

The committee would submit its report within five days, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The chief minister said the Punjab Public Service Commission was a national organization and no one would be allowed to play with its repute. The CM's inspection team will expose the elements whowere involved in paper leak scandal.

