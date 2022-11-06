CM takes notice of PML-N leader giving threats to PTI chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took notice of giving threats to PTI Chairman Imran Khan by PML-N former vice chairman of Hafizabad district, Rai Qamar, and ordered legal action against him.

The police concerned registered a case against the PML-N leader. The CM made it clear that no one could be allowed to take the law into one's hands, adding that giving threats of murder equated to a serious crime.