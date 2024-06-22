Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of PML-N Leader's Killing

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 10:09 PM

CM takes notice of PML-N leader's killing

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday took a notice of an incident o killing of local PML-N leader Ghulam Rabbani in Chishtian

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday took a notice of an incident of

killing of local PML-N leader Ghulam Rabbani in Chishtian.

The CM directed the inspector general Police to investigate the incident and presented a report.

The CM offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved

family.

She directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the

businessman injured in the incident.

