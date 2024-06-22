CM Takes Notice Of PML-N Leader's Killing
Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 10:09 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday took a notice of an incident o killing of local PML-N leader Ghulam Rabbani in Chishtian
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday took a notice of an incident of
killing of local PML-N leader Ghulam Rabbani in Chishtian.
The CM directed the inspector general Police to investigate the incident and presented a report.
The CM offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved
family.
She directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the
businessman injured in the incident.
Recent Stories
DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public fa ..
Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash
Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole after 'best ever lap'
Three killed as Russia strikes apartment building in war-torn Kharkiv
Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline in hospitals
International Nathiagali summer college to be inaugurated on Monday
Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides over 1.4m religious services to ..
Tennis: Queen's ATP results -- collated
Norris nabs Spanish Grand Prix pole after 'best ever lap'
Georgia celebrate historic first Euros point, rue key miss
Kalinskaya reaches Berlin final as injury list grows
49th Int'l Nathiagali Summer College to be inaugurated on Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public facilities1 minute ago
-
Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline in hospitals9 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides over 1.4m religious services to pilgrims during Haj ..9 minutes ago
-
49th Int'l Nathiagali Summer College to be inaugurated on Monday1 minute ago
-
New records of services being made in Punjab: Azma Bukhari1 minute ago
-
Heat wave takes life of policeman53 seconds ago
-
PM approves reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign through launching Operation Azm-e-Iste ..59 seconds ago
-
11 policemen punished2 hours ago
-
IGP takes notice of couple's murder in Muzaffargarh2 hours ago
-
102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Department2 hours ago
-
50,500 power theft cases registered this year so far2 hours ago
-
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance2 hours ago