LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday took a notice of an incident of

killing of local PML-N leader Ghulam Rabbani in Chishtian.

The CM directed the inspector general Police to investigate the incident and presented a report.

The CM offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved

family.

She directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the

businessman injured in the incident.