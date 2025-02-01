CM takes notice of police officers’ torture on elderly man in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took serious notice of a police officer's torture on an elderly citizen in Multan.

She sought a report from IG Punjab, and said,”The incident is regrettable. The Police have no right to torture civilians.” She added, ”The police should adopt an attitude of respect and honor towards the citizens.”