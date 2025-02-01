Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Police Officers’ Torture On Elderly Man In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took serious notice of a police officer's torture on an elderly citizen in Multan.

She sought a report from IG Punjab, and said,”The incident is regrettable. The Police have no right to torture civilians.” She added, ”The police should adopt an attitude of respect and honor towards the citizens.”

