Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Police Torture Incident

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

CM takes notice of police torture incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought a report from Inspector General of Police while taking notice of police officers of Shafiqabad police station, Lahore, torturing a boy to get confession from him.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to take indiscriminate legal action against the offenders.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Police Station From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

17 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

17 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

17 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

17 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

17 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

17 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

17 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

17 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

17 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan