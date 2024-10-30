CM Takes Notice Of Police Torture Incident
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought a report from Inspector General of Police while taking notice of police officers of Shafiqabad police station, Lahore, torturing a boy to get confession from him.
The CM directed the authorities concerned to take indiscriminate legal action against the offenders.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transforming Tradition: Peshawar's Ghandhara museum embraces digital media for preservation2 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of attempt to burn young man2 minutes ago
-
International conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' begins at Sargodha University12 minutes ago
-
KPRA launches monitoring, enforcement drive in wedding halls, restaurants12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures taken to avoid traffic accidents12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner oversees ongoing polio vaccination campaign12 minutes ago
-
Police review security for polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
CEO health inspects polio drive in Cholistan12 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admission date for ADP programmes:22 minutes ago
-
Chiniot launches campaign to boost wheat production22 minutes ago
-
Diwali celebrations at Krishna Mandir on Friday32 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa's vehicle in London32 minutes ago