CM Takes Notice Of Polio Case In Hyderabad, Seeks Enquiry Report
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a polio case in Hyderabad has sought an inquiry report from the Sindh Health Department, here on Saturday.
He said, 'Whenever a new polio case appears, it hurts me.'
The CM Murad said we had to be united and end the crippling polio virus.
'The world was looking for new ways of development and we could not get rid of polio,,' he said adding that parents should voluntarily come forward to help administer anti-polio drops to their children.
He said that parents should themselves play a role in the development, health and education of their children.
Murad said that the Health Department should start a 'Special Anti-Polio campaign' and make house-to-house anti-polio campaign more effective.
