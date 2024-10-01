CM takes notice of protest by visually-impaired people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the protest of visually-impaired people.

The CM directed not to undertake any strict action to the visually-impaired people. She directed Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman to resolve problems of visually-impaired people by talking to them.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her sympathies with the injured police personnel due to torture being committed by the visually-impaired people. She directed to treat visually-impaired people with patience despite torture being committed by them on the police personnel.

She directed the police that they are differently-abled persons, "we understand their problems, therefore, we must show restraint to them."

The visually-impaired people have staged a sit-in in favour of their demands at Faisal Chowk, Lahore. They committed torture on the police personnel in their attempt to retrieve a road.