CM Takes Notice Of Protest By Visually-impaired People
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the protest of visually-impaired people.
The CM directed not to undertake any strict action to the visually-impaired people. She directed Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman to resolve problems of visually-impaired people by talking to them.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her sympathies with the injured police personnel due to torture being committed by the visually-impaired people. She directed to treat visually-impaired people with patience despite torture being committed by them on the police personnel.
She directed the police that they are differently-abled persons, "we understand their problems, therefore, we must show restraint to them."
The visually-impaired people have staged a sit-in in favour of their demands at Faisal Chowk, Lahore. They committed torture on the police personnel in their attempt to retrieve a road.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz congratulates Japan's new PM Shingeru Ishiba2 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM invites Chinese investors to invest in electric buses, bikes, waste-to-energy2 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs emergency meeting to address rising dengue cases2 minutes ago
-
AJK braces for observing19h anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 quake as awareness day2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Peshawar visits Municipal Inter School2 minutes ago
-
DC directs to establish food points in major parks2 minutes ago
-
Son arrested for torturing mother12 minutes ago
-
Quality to be ensured in development projects: CM aide12 minutes ago
-
Stagnant rainwater removed from Johar Colony12 minutes ago
-
IIPO Pakistan, UMDC join hands to foster awareness among Future Medical Leaders12 minutes ago
-
Rights, civil society activists support Constitutional Court proposal12 minutes ago
-
2 outlaws arrested in DIKhan32 minutes ago