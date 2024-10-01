Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Protest By Visually-impaired People

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 07:50 PM

CM takes notice of protest by visually-impaired people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the protest of visually-impaired people.

The CM directed not to undertake any strict action to the visually-impaired people. She directed Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman to resolve problems of visually-impaired people by talking to them.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her sympathies with the injured police personnel due to torture being committed by the visually-impaired people. She directed to treat visually-impaired people with patience despite torture being committed by them on the police personnel.

She directed the police that they are differently-abled persons, "we understand their problems, therefore, we must show restraint to them."

The visually-impaired people have staged a sit-in in favour of their demands at Faisal Chowk, Lahore. They committed torture on the police personnel in their attempt to retrieve a road.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Protest Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Road

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

2 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

3 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

3 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

4 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

4 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

6 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

6 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

6 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

6 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan