CM Takes Notice Of Rape

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

CM takes notice of rape

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident of rape of a 13-year-old student in Kharian.

The CM expressed deep sorrow and profound grief over the alleged rape of a disabled girl by a security guard in an educational institution.

She ordered immediate arrest of the accused.

The chief minister said the heinous act of rape in an educational institution was shameful, adding that people involved in the tragic incidents of rape of girls are a nuisance in society.

