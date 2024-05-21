CM Takes Notice Of Rape
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl in Faisalabad. The Chief Minister sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in the matter.
She said the accused who brutalized the innocent girl should be severely punished, adding that the punishment in a rape case would be increased soon.
Recent Stories
IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian case
Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: ..
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian case51 seconds ago
-
CM orders immediate steps to execute Apni Chhat project7 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes cleanliness awareness walk7 minutes ago
-
Four decanting shops sealed8 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to complete development work of Park Road project till June 158 minutes ago
-
Three members gang involved in motorcycle theft apprehended8 minutes ago
-
IUB improving global rankings gradually: VC8 minutes ago
-
WASA sets up water bowsers at Clock Tower Chowk, eight bazaars8 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates heatstroke prevention camp, Urges public to adhere guidelines17 minutes ago
-
SACM presents cheque to family of roof collapse victims18 minutes ago
-
By elections victory: Gilanis of Multan set new record in parliamentary history of South Punjab18 minutes ago
-
CM launches pilot project to make Lahore best eco-friendly city18 minutes ago