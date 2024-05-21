CM takes notice of rape

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl in Faisalabad. The Chief Minister sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in the matter.

She said the accused who brutalized the innocent girl should be severely punished, adding that the punishment in a rape case would be increased soon.