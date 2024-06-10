CM takes notice of rape

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of

an incident of alleged rape of a five-year-old boy in Arifwala's village

Jeevan Shah.

The chief minister sought a report from the Inspector General of Police

in this regard. She said the accused should be punished as per law.